"What the F*&%!?" Janet Mills Freaks Out When Questioned Over Cocaine Use

Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped an F-bomb on Tuesday after being questioned about her cocaine use, with a cheeky ambush interviewer asking whether an eight-ball of coke costs more these days given inflation.

“Is sniffing cocaine at work a human right, Janet?” the reporter asked.

“How much more does an eight-ball cost with inflation? Is sniffing cocaine at work a human right, Janet?”

A clearly rattled Mills didn’t handle the questioning well.

“What the fuck!” she exclaimed before storming off to escape the pesky questioner.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills loses her cool when pressed on newly re-surfaced allegations about her use of illicit drugs when she was a district attorney.

The story of Mills profane outburst was first reported by Fox News reporters Deirdre Heavey and Andrew Mark Miller.

The comic inquiry came just days after newly unearthed U.S. Department of Justice documents shed light on a 1988-1990 investigation into allegations that Mills purchased and used illegal narcotics, including while she was a district attorney for Androscoggin County.

Mills outburst also comes just a week after she was heckled relentlessly in her own home town of Farmington at the annual moose hunt lottery. When she took the stage to read off the names of a series of moose permit winners, she was booed wildly and heckled for four or five minutes before she begrudgingly read off some names and fled the event.

That drug investigation, led by the now-disbanded Bureau of Intergovernmental Drug Enforcement (BIDE), examined allegations from several sources that Mills was a cocaine user and that her connections with the drug-dealing criminal underworld influenced her conduct as a prosecutor.

Although Mills was never charged, unverified and unverifiable rumors have persisted for decades about her alleged substance abuse issues, including with cocaine and alcohol.

Throughout the BIDE investigation, which was chronicled sporadically by the then-robust Maine media, Mills smeared the BIDE investigators and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, casting the investigation as a politically driven and meritless crusade.

The 1995 DOJ memo that surfaced Friday, penned by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), suggests the exact opposite was true.

According to the memo, there was ample reason for the BIDE agents and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate the allegations against Mills. However, the office eventually declined to press charges because some of the witnesses were unreliable on account of their own criminal affiliations.

The OPR memo, which was effectively an internal review of how the Mills probe was handled, declared the investigation “proper” and Mills’ accusations “unsubstantiated.”