Maine Sportsmen Brutally Heckle Janet Mills at Farmington Moose Lottery

Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) visited the Farmington fairgrounds on Saturday to announce the winners of the annual moose hunting permit lottery but was met with a chorus of boos and nearly refused to read the names.

The booing started as Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso introduced Mills. Although Farmington is the governor’s hometown, sportsmen from across Maine attended the fair-like event, hoping to learn if they had won a chance to hunt moose this fall. Some in the crowd loudly expressed their displeasure with Mills, and few if any cheered.

Amid the boos, some criticisms were audible, including remarks about Mills’ policy requiring female athletes to compete against male athletes who identify as female.

When Mills threatened to not read her list of names until the crowd stopped booing her, one man shouted, “You work for us!”

After an awkward back-and-forth, Mills eventually plowed through the tough crowd and read her names.

Earlier that day, the The Robinson Report secured an exclusive interview with Commissioner Camuso. More details to follow later in the week.

