Republican David Jones Touts Business Experience in Gubernatorial Bid

Jones shares his gubernatorial platform emphasizing deregulation, tax relief, and belief in Maine’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Jul 21, 2025
David Jones, Republican candidate for governor of Maine, shares his perspective on revitalizing the state through deregulation and fiscal reform. He emphasizes restoring opportunity for working Mainers and reducing government overreach. Jones recounts how he used private investment and a federal grant to help rebuild the town of Bingham, illustrating his approach to local economic development (4:30). He outlines his first 100 days in office, including a full audit of state spending and a plan to begin phasing out the state income tax (32:30).

