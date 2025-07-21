David Jones, Republican candidate for governor of Maine, shares his perspective on revitalizing the state through deregulation and fiscal reform. He emphasizes restoring opportunity for working Mainers and reducing government overreach. Jones recounts how he used private investment and a federal grant to help rebuild the town of Bingham, illustrating his approach to local economic development (4:30). He outlines his first 100 days in office, including a full audit of state spending and a plan to begin phasing out the state income tax (32:30).
Republican David Jones Touts Business Experience in Gubernatorial Bid
Jones shares his gubernatorial platform emphasizing deregulation, tax relief, and belief in Maine’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Jul 21, 2025
The Robinson Report
The Robinson Report

Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
