Courage Is a Habit: Alvin Lui on Saving Maine's Schools

Alvin Lui, president of Courage Is A Habit, explores how progressive activists have hijacked language to normalize gender ideology in public schools. He covers how parental rights are being eroded (06:32), why neutrality in schools is a myth (14:40), and what practical tools parents can use to push back (21:18). Lui also shares why reclaiming moral clarity and speaking plainly, rather than adopting the opposition's framing is essential to changing the culture (28:57).
