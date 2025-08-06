The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Courage Is a Habit: Alvin Lui on Saving Maine's Schools

Lui shares how parents are being outmaneuvered by activists who redefine common values.
Aug 06, 2025
1
1
Alvin Lui, president of Courage Is A Habit, explores how progressive activists have hijacked language to normalize gender ideology in public schools. He covers how parental rights are being eroded (06:32), why neutrality in schools is a myth (14:40), and what practical tools parents can use to push back (21:18). Lui also shares why reclaiming moral clarity and speaking plainly, rather than adopting the opposition's framing is essential to changing the culture (28:57).

Website: https://courageisahabit.org

X / Twitter: https://x.com/couragehabit

Facebook: https://x.com/couragehabit

