The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Edward Tomic Says Farewell to the Maine Wire

Maine Wire reporter Edward Tomic offers some parting thoughts on life in Portland, Maine politics, and the future of the state.
Jul 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture