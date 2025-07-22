The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

High Crimes: Senator Susan Collins on Chinese Drug Cartels in Maine

Senator Collins discusses the rise of Chinese transnational crime in rural Maine, its proximity to military bases, and the national security risks that follow. (Filmed in Aug. 2024)
Jul 22, 2025
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins sat for an in-depth interview about Chinese organized crime in Maine and American foreign policy toward China generally. The interview took place in the summer of 2024, before the presidential election, as part of the filming for our documentary. While much of the interview made it into the documentary, we thought the entire interview was still timely and worth releasing.

