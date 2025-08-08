Charlie Kirk: Immigration Without Assimilation Is Invasion

CEO of Turning Point Action and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk joins Steve Robinson in Maine for a live event, hosted by Maine Civic Action, addressing what he calls the “cultural colonization” of the state. Kirk warns of demographic shifts and unassimilated immigration (06:00), critiques higher education’s influence on youth and values (01:30), and calls for a revival of trades, family, and faith (05:00). He argues that white liberals use immigration as a substitute religion (15:00), urges churches to re-engage politically (38:00), and defends Donald Trump’s legacy in reshaping conservative priorities (42:00). Kirk calls Maine “one spark plug away” from pushing back.

