The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Nathaniel Field Challenges Collins and Platner With Grassroots Senate Bid - MWTV

Field says he leans conservative, values faith and wants social programs measured by real outcomes.
May 18, 2026

Nate Field joined Main Wire TV to discuss his independent run for U.S. Senate, describing himself as a working-class single father who has lived through homelessness, addiction and financial struggle. He said those experiences give him a different perspective from Susan Collins and Graham Platner in Maine’s 2026 Senate race.

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