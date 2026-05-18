Nate Field joined Main Wire TV to discuss his independent run for U.S. Senate, describing himself as a working-class single father who has lived through homelessness, addiction and financial struggle. He said those experiences give him a different perspective from Susan Collins and Graham Platner in Maine’s 2026 Senate race.
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Nathaniel Field Challenges Collins and Platner With Grassroots Senate Bid - MWTV
Field says he leans conservative, values faith and wants social programs measured by real outcomes.
May 18, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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