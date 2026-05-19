The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Porta-Potty Comment Causes Stink for Platner’s Online History - MWTV

An explicit Reddit post about porta-potties and “blue water” added a bizarre new layer to scrutiny of Graham Platner’s campaign.
May 19, 2026

The resurfaced porta-potty post was described as especially damaging because Platner was not being accused of youthful stupidity, but of making strange online comments as an adult. With the Maine Senate race already focused on character, consultants, donor money and campaign image, the latest Reddit revelation gave critics another line of attack.

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