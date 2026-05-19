The resurfaced porta-potty post was described as especially damaging because Platner was not being accused of youthful stupidity, but of making strange online comments as an adult. With the Maine Senate race already focused on character, consultants, donor money and campaign image, the latest Reddit revelation gave critics another line of attack.
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Porta-Potty Comment Causes Stink for Platner’s Online History - MWTV
An explicit Reddit post about porta-potties and “blue water” added a bizarre new layer to scrutiny of Graham Platner’s campaign.
May 19, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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