Vice President JD Vance praised Maine Wire’s reporting during his Maine visit, naming Jon Fetherston and Steve Robinson while discussing fraud in Medicaid and other taxpayer-funded programs. Steve Robinson later described the issue as organized crime involving foreign political factions, not just isolated welfare abuse.
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JD Vance Praises Maine Wire as Fraud Fight Comes to Maine - MWTV
Steve Robinson, Jon Fetherston and Seamus Othot received recognition as Vance discussed MaineCare fraud, Medicaid abuse and government accountability.
May 14, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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