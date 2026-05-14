The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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JD Vance Praises Maine Wire as Fraud Fight Comes to Maine - MWTV

Steve Robinson, Jon Fetherston and Seamus Othot received recognition as Vance discussed MaineCare fraud, Medicaid abuse and government accountability.
May 14, 2026

Vice President JD Vance praised Maine Wire’s reporting during his Maine visit, naming Jon Fetherston and Steve Robinson while discussing fraud in Medicaid and other taxpayer-funded programs. Steve Robinson later described the issue as organized crime involving foreign political factions, not just isolated welfare abuse.

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