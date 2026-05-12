The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Susan Collins Presses FBI on Chinese Marijuana Grows as Maine Fraud Stories Pile Up - MWTV

Susan Collins questioned Kash Patel about illegal Chinese marijuana grows, financial trails and whether grow-house proceeds are tied to drug trafficking.
May 12, 2026

Senator Collins questioned Kash Patel about illegal Chinese marijuana grow houses in Maine and whether the money from those operations is tied to drug trafficking. Patel said federal task forces are targeting grow houses and tracing financial records, though questions remained about why more operations have not already been shut down. Furthermore, Jon Fetherston visits a sober house in South Portland to discover the residents are living without electricity and hot water for days.

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