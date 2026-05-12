Senator Collins questioned Kash Patel about illegal Chinese marijuana grow houses in Maine and whether the money from those operations is tied to drug trafficking. Patel said federal task forces are targeting grow houses and tracing financial records, though questions remained about why more operations have not already been shut down. Furthermore, Jon Fetherston visits a sober house in South Portland to discover the residents are living without electricity and hot water for days.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Susan Collins Presses FBI on Chinese Marijuana Grows as Maine Fraud Stories Pile Up - MWTV
Susan Collins questioned Kash Patel about illegal Chinese marijuana grows, financial trails and whether grow-house proceeds are tied to drug trafficking.
May 12, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes