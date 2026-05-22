The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jon Fetherston Blocked While Inviting Somali Leaders to Lewiston Safety Forum - MWTV

A visit to MEIRS turned tense as Jon Fetherston tried to invite community leaders to a forum on Lewiston gun violence.
May 22, 2026

Jon Fetherston described visiting Lewiston organizations with City Councilor Brent Martel to invite community leaders to a public forum on children, gun violence and public safety. The effort drew pushback outside MIRS, where Fetherston said he was accused of trespassing, stalking and harassment while trying to deliver a flyer.

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