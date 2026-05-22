Jon Fetherston described visiting Lewiston organizations with City Councilor Brent Martel to invite community leaders to a public forum on children, gun violence and public safety. The effort drew pushback outside MIRS, where Fetherston said he was accused of trespassing, stalking and harassment while trying to deliver a flyer.
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Jon Fetherston Blocked While Inviting Somali Leaders to Lewiston Safety Forum - MWTV
A visit to MEIRS turned tense as Jon Fetherston tried to invite community leaders to a forum on Lewiston gun violence.
May 22, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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