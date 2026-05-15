The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Turning Point USA Event Brings Security, Protests and Political Tension to Portland - MWTV

"Make Heaven Crowded" faces protests outside Expo.
May 15, 2026

Turning Point USA “Make Heaven Crowded” event in Portland is described as a family-friendly Christian gathering. Jon Fetherston mentions Portland Mayor Mark Dion helped ensure the event could proceed with security in place.

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