Turning Point USA “Make Heaven Crowded” event in Portland is described as a family-friendly Christian gathering. Jon Fetherston mentions Portland Mayor Mark Dion helped ensure the event could proceed with security in place.
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Turning Point USA Event Brings Security, Protests and Political Tension to Portland - MWTV
"Make Heaven Crowded" faces protests outside Expo.
May 15, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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