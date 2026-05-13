JD Vance’s planned trip to Maine was framed around fraud, accountability and the mounting national focus on MaineCare and home health care reporting. The comments suggested his visit could increase pressure on Gov. Janet Mills while giving Paul LePage’s Second District campaign a boost. Graham Platner’s campaign was criticized as a manufactured political product driven by national progressive operatives and a strong digital team. His Nazi tattoo, billionaire donor ties, canvassing operation and anti-establishment image were all questioned as the Senate race against Susan Collins moves forward.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Graham Platner’s Image Faces New Questions as The Maine Wire Prepares for JD Vance Visit - MWTV
Graham Platner’s campaign image drew new scrutiny over his digital operation, donor ties and continued fallout from his tattoo controversy.
May 13, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes