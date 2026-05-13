The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Graham Platner’s Image Faces New Questions as The Maine Wire Prepares for JD Vance Visit - MWTV

Graham Platner’s campaign image drew new scrutiny over his digital operation, donor ties and continued fallout from his tattoo controversy.
May 13, 2026

JD Vance’s planned trip to Maine was framed around fraud, accountability and the mounting national focus on MaineCare and home health care reporting. The comments suggested his visit could increase pressure on Gov. Janet Mills while giving Paul LePage’s Second District campaign a boost. Graham Platner’s campaign was criticized as a manufactured political product driven by national progressive operatives and a strong digital team. His Nazi tattoo, billionaire donor ties, canvassing operation and anti-establishment image were all questioned as the Senate race against Susan Collins moves forward.

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