Bellows Implodes at Debacle Press Conference, Refuses to Answer Questions

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) press conference Monday afternoon was so bizarre, filled with falsehoods, and replete with confusing information that we could only respond with an emergency podcast. Steve Robinson sits down with Maine Wire reporter Jon Fetherston to discuss the Bellows first public comments about the appearance of 2025 Maine absentee ballots in an Amazon shipment. As reported exclusively last Tuesday by The Robinson Report, a Newburgh woman opened an Amazon package to discover 250 genuine absentee ballots, thereby uncovering the biggest breach in the integrity of Maine’s elections in decades. Watch the press conference here.
