A resident of Newburgh, Maine, received an unusual order from Amazon on Tuesday: a bag of rice, some paper plates, a lightsaber toy for her child, and 250 authentic State of Maine election ballots printed in advance of the Nov. 4, 2025, statewide election.

The Amazon package that arrived containing the ballots appeared beat-up and bore signs of having been re-taped, as if someone had opened the package, inserted the ballots, and then re-applied the package tape.

The ballots resemble the format of authentic Maine ballots and are packaged in tamper-evident batches of 50 ballots, just like the bundles typically shipped to municipal election officials. Multiple election officials who reviewed the images prior to publication of this story confirmed that the images appear to show authentic 2025 Maine ballots.

The resident who discovered the misappropriated ballots was shocked to see them amidst her anticipated Amazon order and quickly offloaded them at the local town office.

“I am greatly concerned for our state and its voting requirements,” she said. “Today I received a rather beat-up package with my mail. When I opened it, there were 250 official State of Maine referendum ballots inside my box. Thank goodness I am an honest citizen and immediately reached out to my town clerk and took the ballots to the town for safekeeping.”

Although the off-year election comes one year before the major 2026 election cycle, it is nonetheless consequential for all future elections because of the high-stakes ballot referendum question that would bring Voter ID to Maine.

Question One on the Nov. 4 ballot, including all 250 copies mistakenly delivered to the Newburgh resident, asks voters whether they would like Maine to join the 36 states and virtually every European country in adopting rules that require voters to show identification before casting a ballot.

The stakes of the 2025 election are high, with massive implications for future Maine elections, including the 2026 election in which Mainers will vote for the next governor, a U.S. senator, two members of the House of Representatives, every state legislative seat, and potentially more citizen initiatives.

Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Dingman, a health care attorney based in Augusta, has said the Maine Democrats could lose more than 13,000 votes if Maine residents are required to prove their identities before casting ballots.

In a May 30 text message to voters, for example, Dingman said that if Maine adopted Voter ID requirements similar to those of 36 other states that “it could result in a loss of 13,000 Democratic” votes being counted in subsequent elections. (Dingman did not provide an explanation as to how the proposed Voter ID would prevent any legal U.S. citizen from voting in the election, nor did he elucidate how the Maine Democrats arrived at the 13,000 figure.)

If the Maine Democratic Party chairman is correct, though, then those 13,000 voters who will mysteriously disappear from the election tallies if IDs are required could reshape control of the state and even the U.S. Congress.

With the stakes so high, the epic blunder in Newburgh will only cast more doubt on the legitimacy of Maine’s elections, as well as the conduct of arch-partisan Shenna Bellows, a lifelong leftist activist who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination to run for governor in 2026.

“The possibility that valid Maine voting ballots may have ended up in the hands of an unwitting recipient is beyond the realm of accidental. This incident should be treated as a potential crime and a crime scene,” said Deyermond.

Maine Republican Party Chairman Jim Deyermond, a retired longtime Massachusetts State Trooper, said that the ballots, if they are authentic, should compel the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately assume control of the investigation into how they arrived at a private citizen’s home in violation of virtually every law, regulation, and rule governing Maine’s elections.

“The U.S. Department of Justice needs to assume jurisdiction over this matter immediately,” Deyermond told The Robinson Report.

Under Maine state law, the Secretary of State’s Office, via the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions, designs the statewide ballots, keeps the format uniform across municipalities, and prepares both official and sample ballots. The required elements of the ballot are set by statute or determined by the Secretary of State’s Office, and the partially visible portions of the ballots seen in the Newburgh photographs appear to resemble authentic ballots.

In one of the images showing a sealed bundle of 50 ballots, the language for a second citizen initiative — Question Two, regarding a gun control measure — can clearly be seen. The partial language in the photographed ballot bundle is identical to the image that will appear on legitimate ballots.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the final language for that question will be:

“Do you want to allow courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having dangerous weapons if law enforcement, family, or household members show that the person poses a significant danger of causing physical injury to themselves or others?”

The mistaken delivery of 250 ballots to a seemingly random Maine voter via an Amazon package raises startling concerns about election security and the integrity of Maine’s elections 35 days prior to Election Day.

The resident, whom The Robinson Report is declining to name, has signaled a willingness to cooperate with federal law enforcement to turn over the remaining evidence she possesses of the potentially illegal shipment of election materials.

The resident lives several miles from the Newburgh town office, her address bears no similarity whatsoever to the address of the Newburgh town office, and Amazon has not historically been entrusted with the delivery of ballots.

Indeed, the arrival of the ballots implies that nearly every aspect of the ballot preparation process, which is stipulated by state law, long-standing Secretary of State’s office rules, and contracts with vendors, was brazenly disregarded.

The citizen who received the package was so concerned with the mistaken delivery of genuine election ballots that she immediately contacted the Newburgh town office and delivered the ballots into their custody. She said a video recording was made of the ballots being placed into the town of Newburgh safe under the observation of the town’s deputy clerk, Rebecca Campbell.

Neither Campbell nor the Newburgh Town Manager, Katie Flores, were immediately available to respond to inquiries about the ballot shipment error and the process for handling the suspect election materials. Under state law, those ballots must be discarded.

Yet the question remains: If 250 ballots were mistakenly shipped to a private resident, how many other ballots have been distributed to unauthorized persons across the state, and will those ballots wind up being cast in various locations throughout the state?

According to the Newburgh resident who now owns a lightsaber and several months’ worth of white rice, Campbell said she would alert “state election officials” on Wednesday. Meaning Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will likely be tapped for damage control, if she hasn’t been already.

Maine Ballot Procedures: How it’s supposed to work…

Under Maine law, ballots must be printed on secure paper, labeled for specific voting districts, and furnished in sealed, tamper-evident packages. Since the LePage Administration, the front end of this process has been handled by a contractor based in Omaha, Nebraska, though Secretary Bellows has enlisted other vendors for election-related activities, such as Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and The Atlas Group d/b/a Technology Solutions of Maine, which has primarily served to clean ballot scanning equipment.