Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) dodged questions from the Maine Wire this morning in Waterville amid a growing scandal tied to the discovery of 250 misappropriated absentee voter ballots discovered in an Amazon package in Newburgh on Tuesday.

The 250 ballots, discovered by a private citizen within an expected shipment of Amazon goods, were quickly delivered Tuesday evening to the Newburgh town hall, where they were placed in the town safe under the observation of the deputy town clerk.

Early Wednesday morning, Maine Wire reporters observed two detectives from the Secretary of State’s office take custody of the ballots, which included five tamper-evident sealed packages containing 50 ballots each.

The following pictures show the Newburgh resident turning over the ballots, a close up image of one ballot bundle, how the ballots appeared in the Amazon package, as well as the detectives who recovered the ballots. The Robinson Report is declining to identify the Secretary of State detectives who recovered the misappropriated ballots at this time.

(Note: The Robinson Report and the Maine Wire earlier misidentified the law enforcement officers who responded to the Newburgh town hall as Maine State Police. They are, in fact, detectives for the Secretary of State operating under a totally separate command structure. At this time, the Maine State Police have not issued any statement concerning their potential involvement in the investigation.)

The ballots must have proved authentic upon further inspection, as the detectives later made arrangements to visit the original recipients home and confiscate the Amazon shipping container the ballots arrived in, according to the recipient.

The recipient of the package has requested to remain anonymous at this time.

Bellows was caught on camera eluding questions about the Amazon ballots at a gubernatorial forum attended by fourteen other candidates for governor in Waterville. She is one of several Democrat politicians vying for her party’s nomination to run for governor in 2026.

She has consistently rebuked GOP calls for her to step-down from her role as the administrator of Maine’s elections despite her status as a candidate and partisan advocate against two ballot initiatives in those elections.

Following the discovery of the ballots, Maine’s top Republican leaders issued a leader to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting federal intervention to investigate how hundreds of ballots could have ended up outside the typically tightly controlled chain-of-custody for election materials.

“The discovery of hundreds of authentic state ballots in a private Amazon delivery is beyond alarming,” said House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor).

“At a time when Maine people are being asked to weigh in on whether to adopt the same commonsense Voter ID standards used in 36 other states, this shocking breach exposes how vulnerable our elections really are. When ballots appear in household shipments of rice and toys, trust is shattered. Mainers deserve answers, accountability, and immediate action,” he added.

So far, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has not commented on the matter, as is typical if an investigation is underway.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, led by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, had already been investigating Maine and the Secretary of State’s office amid Secretary Bellows’ refusal to turn over Maine’s voter rolls.

Bellows only fueled concern over the integrity of Maine’s voter rolls when she admitted, in a live podcast with left-wing attorney Marc Elias, that she believes there are non-citizens registered to vote in Maine.

Bellows’ confirmation that non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine, as well as this week’s growing scandal around absentee ballots popping up in random Amazon shipments, will undoubtedly shift the dynamic around the Nov. 4 referendum election in Maine.

On Election Day, Maine voters will be asked whether they want to adopt a Voter ID law similar to those on the books in 36 other American states and virtually every European country.

A “Yes” vote on Question One would also add additional protections to the absentee ballot process, including the very ballots that were somehow misappropriated into an Amazon package that arrived in Newburgh on Tuesday.

Read our original report on the discovery of the 250 ballots for additional information and context about the ballot printing process, the original discovery, and how events unfolded later that day.

