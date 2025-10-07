Coming soon to the Shawn Ryan Show …
Steve Robinson talks about the documentary he published with the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) — High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America — and the national security implications of allowing Chinese Communist-backed drug cartels to proliferate throughout the United States. Robinson covers the spread of Chinese organized crime throughout New England, his investigation into black-market cannabis trafficking, as well as the “Hemp Loophole” Congress created that has allowed the CCP’s drug cartels to build an empire generating more than $150 billion per year. That investigation springboards into the full scope of synthetic drugs funneled through unregulated gas stations and hemp shops, including new synthetic drugs like THC-P, 7-OH, and more. The full episode will drop soon, so you’ve got plenty of time to watch the documentary first.
WARNING: The Robinson Report does not have permission to do journalism from Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Subscribe at your own risk.
You can watch the full preview on the SRS Youtube channel.
Read More
Triad Weed: One NYC Bank Financed More Than 50 Illicit Chinese Marijuana Grow Houses in Rural Maine
The Restaurateur: Bangor Business Owner Linked to Illicit Marijuana Grows
How the U.S. Treasury Department Helps Chinese Organized Crime Transform American Homes Into Drug Dens
Illicit Chinese Toxins Discovered at Somerset County Triad Cannabis Operation
At Rural Maine Marijuana Grow, Cops Find Asian Passports, Plane Tickets from China, and Stolen Electricity
Sheriffs Raid Multiple Triad Weed Properties Throughout Central, Northern Maine – Guilford, Mercer, Corinna & Sangerville
Illegal Marijuana Vexes Northern Maine Town Officials as Out-of-State Criminals Prosper
Maine Sheriff Raids 8th Illegal Chinese-Owned Marijuana Grow in 8 Months
Valentine’s Day Bust Breaks Heart of New York Man Illegally Growing 1,310 Pot Plants in Norridgewock, Maine
Maine State Police Bust Cannabis Grow Ops in Belgrade, Seize 2,300 Plants
Another One: Turner Firefighters Discover Suspected Illegal Chinese Marijuana Grow Near Bear Pond Variety
No Arrests as Illicit Chinese Marijuana Grow in Norridgewock Busted
Fifteen Raids Seize Nearly 20k Black Market Cannabis Plants from Chinese-Controlled Sites in Maine
Maine Law Enforcement Raids Machias Marijuana Grow, Arrests Three Suspected Non-Citizens
Maine Sheriff Arrests Two More New Yorkers Linked to Illegal Marijuana Operation in Whitefield
Two Weeks After $1M Western Maine Marijuana Raid, Wilton Still Abuzz With Illicit Drug Activity
Chinese Nationals Caught Illegally Entering U.S. Reached Record High in December…
U.S. Border Agents Arrest Three Chinese “Asylum Seekers” with 23 Fake IDs…