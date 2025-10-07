Coming soon to the Shawn Ryan Show …



Steve Robinson talks about the documentary he published with the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) — High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America — and the national security implications of allowing Chinese Communist-backed drug cartels to proliferate throughout the United States. Robinson covers the spread of Chinese organized crime throughout New England, his investigation into black-market cannabis trafficking, as well as the “Hemp Loophole” Congress created that has allowed the CCP’s drug cartels to build an empire generating more than $150 billion per year. That investigation springboards into the full scope of synthetic drugs funneled through unregulated gas stations and hemp shops, including new synthetic drugs like THC-P, 7-OH, and more. The full episode will drop soon, so you’ve got plenty of time to watch the documentary first.

You can watch the full preview on the SRS Youtube channel.

