The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

WATCH: Shawn Ryan Show Feat. Steve Robinson, Triad Weed, & Gas Station Heroin

Uncredentialed conservative blogger Steve Robinson joins the Shawn Ryan Show to talk about Chinese organized crime and the wave of synthetic drugs sweeping the United States.
Oct 07, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Coming soon to the Shawn Ryan Show


Steve Robinson talks about the documentary he published with the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) — High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America — and the national security implications of allowing Chinese Communist-backed drug cartels to proliferate throughout the United States. Robinson covers the spread of Chinese organized crime throughout New England, his investigation into black-market cannabis trafficking, as well as the “Hemp Loophole” Congress created that has allowed the CCP’s drug cartels to build an empire generating more than $150 billion per year. That investigation springboards into the full scope of synthetic drugs funneled through unregulated gas stations and hemp shops, including new synthetic drugs like THC-P, 7-OH, and more. The full episode will drop soon, so you’ve got plenty of time to watch the documentary first.

WARNING: The Robinson Report does not have permission to do journalism from Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Subscribe at your own risk.

You can watch the full preview on the SRS Youtube channel.

Maine Woman Finds Bundles of Election Ballots in Amazon Package

The Robinson Report
·
Oct 1
Maine Woman Finds Bundles of Election Ballots in Amazon Package

A resident of Newburgh, Maine, received an unusual order from Amazon on Tuesday: a bag of rice, some paper plates, a lightsaber toy for her child, and 250 authentic State of Maine election ballots printed in advance of the Nov. 4, 2025, statewide election.

Read full story

WATCH NOW

Read More

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture