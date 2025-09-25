Republican Ben Midgley Highlights Conservative Platform in Run for Governor

Ben Midgley, Republican candidate for governor of Maine, discusses his path from the fitness industry to politics and shares his priorities for education reform (08:40), tax and budget policy (18:00), and rebuilding law enforcement capacity (29:00). Midgley also outlines his views on welfare reform (42:00), energy and grid reliability (55:00), and long-term party building (1:12:00) while reflecting on national issues shaping state politics (1:44:00).
