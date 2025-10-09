The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

GOP Candidate Robert Wessels Shares Maine Policy Priorities

Wessels discusses election integrity, education policy, public safety, and cost-of-living proposals.
Oct 09, 2025
1
Share

Republican gubernatorial candidate Robert Wessels, the first candidate to declare for the GOP primary, discusses his background in local government and outlines priorities for election integrity, education and school governance (10:00). Wessels shares his views on fiscal policy, including property tax and income-tax reform (35:00). Wessels talks about housing supply and regulation (50:00), energy costs and nuclear options (1:00:00), public safety and organized crime (1:10:00), and broader issues facing Maine voters (1:18:00).

