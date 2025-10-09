GOP Candidate Robert Wessels Shares Maine Policy Priorities

Republican gubernatorial candidate Robert Wessels, the first candidate to declare for the GOP primary, discusses his background in local government and outlines priorities for election integrity, education and school governance (10:00). Wessels shares his views on fiscal policy, including property tax and income-tax reform (35:00). Wessels talks about housing supply and regulation (50:00), energy costs and nuclear options (1:00:00), public safety and organized crime (1:10:00), and broader issues facing Maine voters (1:18:00).
