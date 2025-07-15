Eric Small is the Chief of Police for one of Maine’s largest cities, Sanford. Small talks about the failure of needle distribution programs and progressive restorative justice models. He highlights a case where one individual in Sanford has been arrested and released 23 times, with practically no consequences and no treatment (18:00). Small also urged Maine Gov. Janet Mills to veto legislation that would block his ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, citing its potential harm to Mainers and no obvious benefit (40:00).
Sanford Police Chief Eric Small on Maine’s Public Safety Challenges
Sanford’s police chief discusses the strain on officers as they respond to mental health crises, addiction, homelessness, and shifting state policies.
Jul 15, 2025
The Robinson Report
The Robinson Report

Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
