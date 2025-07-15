The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Sanford Police Chief Eric Small on Maine’s Public Safety Challenges

Sanford’s police chief discusses the strain on officers as they respond to mental health crises, addiction, homelessness, and shifting state policies.
Jul 15, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Eric Small is the Chief of Police for one of Maine’s largest cities, Sanford. Small talks about the failure of needle distribution programs and progressive restorative justice models. He highlights a case where one individual in Sanford has been arrested and released 23 times, with practically no consequences and no treatment (18:00). Small also urged Maine Gov. Janet Mills to veto legislation that would block his ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, citing its potential harm to Mainers and no obvious benefit (40:00).

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture