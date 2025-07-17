Jack Gately is an independent journalist in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who has already done more reporting than the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald — combined — on the indictment of seven Chinese nationals who are alleged to have run a sophisticated human trafficking, drug trafficking, and money laundering operation with ties to Maine. Gately shares what he’s found on the ground in Massachusetts and what several other related indictments and Department of Justice documents can tell us about the scope of the investigation. Follow Jack on X here.
Jack Gately: Federal Indictment Reveals Chinese Cartel's New England Drug Trafficking Network
Gately joins the conversation to explain how court documents reveal a pattern of laundering through property deals.
Jul 17, 2025
The Robinson Report
The Robinson Report

Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
