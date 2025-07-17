The Robinson Report

Jack Gately: Federal Indictment Reveals Chinese Cartel's New England Drug Trafficking Network

Gately joins the conversation to explain how court documents reveal a pattern of laundering through property deals.
Jul 17, 2025
Jack Gately is an independent journalist in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who has already done more reporting than the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald — combined — on the indictment of seven Chinese nationals who are alleged to have run a sophisticated human trafficking, drug trafficking, and money laundering operation with ties to Maine. Gately shares what he’s found on the ground in Massachusetts and what several other related indictments and Department of Justice documents can tell us about the scope of the investigation. Follow Jack on X here.

