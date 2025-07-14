Call Me American: Abdi Iftin on Maine's Somali Population, the Migrant NGO Scam, and Democrat Gatekeepers

Abdi Iftin, a naturalized U.S. citizen who came to the United States legally as a refugee, speaks about his journey from Mogadishu to Maine, reflecting on learning English through American movies, leaving Somalia during civil war, and adjusting to life in the United States. He discusses the changes in Somali religious practices, the challenges of radicalization, and his evolving relationship with his Muslim faith. Abdi describes family ties, cultural differences, and the complexities of building a new life while staying connected to his heritage.

Abdi explores U.S. involvement in Somalia, the realities of clan divisions, and his commitment to sharing his story openly with his new community, as well as the dark side of Maine’s migrant NGOs and the migrant community’s relationship with the Democratic Party in Maine. You can find Abdi Iftin’s memoir here, and his personal website here.

