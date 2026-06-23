When a small group of far-left environmentalists almost forced the entire state to drive electric vehicles in 2024, many Mainers were shocked to learn that a 150-signature petition could, under Maine law, compel a state agency to consider adopting a rule.

That rulemaking effort failed, much to the chagrin of the trust-fund kiddos and baby boomers in coastal Maine.

But Lead Maine, a new group led by Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn), is invoking the same rulemaking process to combat out-of-control Medicaid fraud.

Lead Maine announced Tuesday that it had secured the necessary petition signatures to force the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to consider two rules that it said would bring integrity to Medicaid, known in Maine as MaineCare.

The first rule would require on-site inspections of Medicaid providers. DHHS commonly performs what are known as “desk reviews.” With a desk review, a DHHS employee conducts the “inspection” by phone, and the Medicaid entrepreneur can be located anywhere in the world when it is performed.

The second rule would require DHHS to suspend payments to MaineCare providers that are issued Notices of Violation or Recoupment Orders for overbilling MaineCare. In practice, this rule would have prevented Gateway Community Services, the migrant agency run by Abdullahi Ali, from continuing to bill taxpayers close to $5 million per year despite three consecutive audits finding improper billing.

“Maine spends more than a billion dollars a year on MaineCare. Every one of those dollars belongs to a taxpayer, and every one is supposed to reach a vulnerable Mainer who needs care,” Rep. Libby, founder and executive director of Lead Maine, said in a press release.

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“If the state says it inspected a provider, an inspector should have actually been there. And if the state catches a provider billing for money it wasn’t owed, it should stop writing checks until the matter is settled. More than 1,500 Mainers signed on to each of these common-sense ideas,” she said.

According to Maine law, DHHS must now initiate rulemaking on both petitions within 60 days. That process will include a public comment period and a public hearing.

Read our reporting of MaineCare fraud in Maine: