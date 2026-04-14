Seamus Othot’s investigative scoop at the Maine Wire today would read like a hilarious parody if it wasn’t all true.

The setting: Maine.

The actor: Mostafa Alahmedi, a foreign entrepreneur who claimed to have a security clearance as he ran a $1M Medicaid agency out of a ghost office suite in Portland — and worked for several large (and questionable) Medicaid agencies — before fleeing to Turkmenistan.

The punchline: Alahmedi suffers zero consequence for looting more than $1 million from Maine taxpayers via a MaineCare scheme that was transparently fraudulent from beginning and end. There’s no evidence he ever had employees or clients, but the August money machine kept sending those checks…

From Othot:

Mostafa Alahmedi, president of 5 Star Home Health Care, continued working in Maine’s booming homecare fraud economy after his own business was ordered to repay $390,672 in MaineCare overbilling before allegedly leaving the U.S. to work as an HVAC installer in Turkmenistan. [RELATED: Five Star Fraud: Records Show Home Health Agency Over-billed MaineCare by Nearly $400k, Disappeared…] Alahmedi’s page on Bold Pro, a networking site similar to LinkedIn, reveals him to be a true Renaissance man, having mastered multiple professions, including HVAC installation, home healthcare, security, and auto sales. The page claims that Alahmedi currently works as a personal support worker at Community Home Health Care in South Portland and Golden Home Care in Westbrook and previously worked at Ocean Home Health Care, in addition to his leadership at 5 Star. All together, the home care businesses where Alahmedi has worked drew a collective $66,487,379 from 2019-2025. Alahmedi also claims to hold Secret-level security clearance from the U.S. Department of War (DOW) issued in 2025, after 5 Star was ordered to repay hundreds of thousands in improper Medicaid billing and after the business shut down. According to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) records obtained by The Maine Wire, 5 Star only paid back $13,961 of the $390,672 they were ordered to repay.

Alahmedi’s prodigious looting at 5 Star was just the tip of the iceberg for the Medicaid hustles this New Mainer (or is it Old Mainer, now?) was involved with.

You’ve got to read the full story to learn about all the other “New Mainer” small businesses that Alahmedi enriched while he called Maine home.