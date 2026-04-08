Maine Democrats are looking to knock out top legislative priorities in a $1.2 billion omnibus bill packed with tax hikes, Medicaid bonuses, funding for Planned Parenthood, raids on the Rainy Day Fund, and — of course — another round of $300 checks to the voters Gov. Janet Mills (D) hopes will stay loyal to her and her party in 2026.

The “supplemental” budget will increase state spending by ~$307M in general fund spending, which is projected to bring in another ~$463M in matching federal spending for FY 2026-27. Then there’s an additional $388M in other special revenue and some smaller federal block grants. Here’s the fiscal note. Here’s the full text of the supplemental budget bill. Here’s an explanation of what this means for the near future of Maine politics and your wallet/purse…

For starters, we can dispense with any notion that this won’t pass. Gov. Mills has already indicated she’ll sign it, the Democrats have the votes to pass it, and the Republicans can only offer futile amendments and draw attention to the most obnoxious provisions of the bill. Perhaps there will be some minor changes, but this is basically a done deal.

Snowbird Supplemental: The top-line tax increase is the “Move to Florida” provision of the bill in Sec. DDDD: the so-called “millionaire’s tax.” The new tax will impose a two-percent rate increase on all income over $1 million for a single filer and over $1.5 million for joint filers. According to the fiscal note, the State House wonks claim this will result in $91M in new revenues for FY 26-27, $69M for FY 27-28, and $71M for FY 28-29. The income threshold goes up slightly each year to keep pace with inflation, and there’s also language that attempts to rope in estates and trusts, common tools used by the wealthy to reduce tax exposure.

Of course, the fiscal note analysis is static, not dynamic. That means it doesn’t make any allowances for more individuals pulling the Six-Months-Plus-One-Day trick to avoid Maine’s confiscatory tax policies. It also doesn’t take into consideration other changes that high-income or high-net-worth individuals can make to restructure their income and avoid paying the two-percent penalty on success. Depending on how high-earners change their behavior in response to the new tax increase, Maine is just as likely to see a decrease in revenue from the provision — even as lawmakers have already spent the money they assume it will generate.

Vote Buying: The omnibus package contains an “Affordability Payment Program.” That’s the euphemism Democrats are using to describe raiding Maine’s rainy day fund so Gov. Mills can send out a taxpayer-funded campaign mailer with a $300 check to Maine “residents” — not Maine citizens, but residents. Those eligible for the $300 checks include full-year Maine residents who filed 2025 taxes with Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) under $50,000 (single), $75,000 (head of household), or $100,000 (joint). Payments are shielded from state debt setoffs and are not counted as income for municipal general assistance purposes. This will apply to an estimated 500,000 Maine households, and the checks can’t be applied against any back taxes you might owe. The state is calling this a “refund” of sales taxes you may have already paid, which is legally important because it might make the checks tax-free at the federal level.

Nothing in the bill limits the payments by citizenship status. Any non-citizen who had been in Maine at least six months and applied for “asylum” status sometime before the end of June 2025 would have obtained a work authorization number that enabled them to file a tax return. That tax return means they will now count as a Maine resident for the purposes of the $300 checks for non-citizens. So you can be assured that the refugees and asylum seekers who were resettled in Maine will receive these checks — unless they were working in 2025 and earned more than the income limits.

Rainy Day Raid: The bill spends roughly $240+ million from the “Budget Stabilization Fund” — aka the Rainy Day Fund — in a single year, or roughly a 25-30 percent drawdown as Mills leaves office. The big-ticket items (note: these are just the items funded from the Rainy Day Fund, not the total spending contained in the bill):

$155.2 million for the $300 checks

$38.4 million transferred to the General Fund to fill budget gaps

$13 million to the Highway Fund for road maintenance

$5.9 million for “school safety”

$4.3 million for welfare administration

$62.5 million into the MaineCare and Education Stabilization sub-funds

The Rainy Day Raid is politically significant only because there has traditionally been a consensus that the Rainy Day Fund should be reserved for… Rainy Days. Things like the Great Recession, Covid-19, or other Black Swan calamities. In reality, the only thing constraining the raid was tradition. That tradition, like the tradition of passing budgets with two-thirds support from lawmakers, is now dead and buried (unless some future Republican coalition decides to resurrect it). Republicans are talking now like they might, in the future, govern with the same degree of ruthlessness that the Mills Administration has, but put me down as a skeptic.

MaineCare Fraud Bonus: The Democratic omnibus will include $859 million in combined state and federal matching spending on MaineCare for a single fiscal year, with ~$295M of that projected to be state dollars. (However, that could change, as we'll see later…) The Democratic omnibus contains rate increases targeted at the very programs (Sections 18, 20, 21, 29 in the MaineCare manual) for which the Mills Administration quietly suspended new provider enrollment last week.

Section 21 is the largest of these programs in dollar terms and accounts for autism group homes. This would include companies like Paradise Residential Services, the group home operator that just lost its authorization. The supplemental will add $33.8 million in spending on Section 21 and $6.8 million in spending for Section 29. The autism group home industry has seen a surge in new providers since 2018, with almost all of the new entrants being companies run by out-of-staters or "New Mainers." Those companies have lobbied in the past for this "cost of living" increase, which in reality is just an increase in the amount they can bill Medicaid for every group home they've purchased or rented and recruited a disabled Mainer into. As Mills freezes enrollment in these programs — an admission that something is going wrong — the Legislature is also dumping more money into the providers.

The Planned Parenthood Fund: Part Z of the Democrat omnibus is an early Christmas present for the late-term abortion industry. This provision mandates automatic state backfill whenever a Maine Title X “family planning” grantee loses federal funding. That means if the federal government reduces funding for abortion clinics, Maine automatically steps in with dollar-for-dollar replacement from the General Fund, with no legislative appropriation required in future years. The formula is locked to FY 2024-25 federal funding levels as the baseline. The bill also creates an abortion-provider slush fund with explicit legislative intent language directing $5M ongoing annually beginning FY 2027-28 — an attempt at pre-committing future legislatures to abortion funding. Democrats may technically argue that the language restricts this funding to contraception and gonorrhea tests, but the practical consequence is a windfall for Maine’s biggest abortion providers.

The abortion section of this "budget" bill also has an extraordinary change to MaineCare that could have implications far beyond abortion clinics.

In what looks like an attempt to offset Trump Administration changes to allowable reimbursement for abortion providers under Medicaid, the bill directs Maine to substitute state dollars for federal Medicaid matching funds whenever the federal government restricts a specific provider. So if the Trump Administration blocks a given provider from Medicaid, the state will step in and fund it 100 percent from the General Fund, i.e., your tax dollars. Although it seems as if that provision was supposed to apply only to providers like Planned Parenthood, it's written broadly enough to apply to any MaineCare business that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) disqualifies for reimbursement.

In other words, if the Trump Administration decides that all of the autism group homes and the “home care agencies” that have sprung up under Mills are bogus and should not be funded under Medicaid, then Maine taxpayers will automatically be on the hook for the full cost of reimbursing these MaineCare businesses. Unless a provider has been found to have committed fraud under Maine law or otherwise de-authorized by the state (like Gateway Community Services, Bright Future Healthier You, and Paradise Residential Services), Mainers will pay for any withdrawn federal reimbursement.

Here’s the wonky detail:

Section Z-5 enacts §3196-A, and this is where the answer gets legally significant. The definition of “federally unfunded provider” in subsection 1 reads:

A health care provider: (A) that is licensed, certified or otherwise authorized by state law to deliver health care services; and (B) that, pursuant to any federal law, the department may not pay using federal funds provided to carry out the state plan under Title XIX of the United States Social Security Act, for items or services provided on or after July 1, 2025 pursuant to federal law.

Even though this provision accompanies the abortion language in the bill, that definition contains no restriction to family planning providers, abortion providers, or any particular provider type. The only requirements are:

Licensed in Maine Federally prohibited from receiving Medicaid payment under any federal law

Subsection 2 then mandates that the department reimburse those providers with state funds for “family planning services, as defined by section 1902, subsection 4, and any other Medicaid-covered items or services lawfully provided to MaineCare members.”

The phrase “and any other Medicaid-covered items or services” is expansive. It is not limited to family planning. It covers the full universe of services that a federally excluded provider is otherwise licensed to deliver to MaineCare members. This bill will effectively cause Maine taxpayers to fund 100 percent of payments to MaineCare agencies that the federal government deems fraudulent. That’s a small provision within a big bill, but it could potentially exploded in fiscal consequences for Maine if the Trump Administration’s federal fraud task force makes moves to defund MaineCare agencies and the state doesn’t cooperate.

Any provider that loses federal Medicaid eligibility due to federal action — not just family planning providers — is immediately bailed out by state taxpayers. The law doesn’t ask why the federal government cut off the provider, only that it did so by operation of federal law. Conceivably, any provider that loses Medicaid participation due to a future federal policy change targeting any category of service or provider type could trigger this. Immigration-status-related exclusions, for instance, could theoretically trigger this if a provider type is restricted by federal Medicaid rules. The only boundary around the provision is what state law considers “lawful” MaineCare activity.

SALT Workaround: Maine is creating a new way for small business owners who file as partnerships or S-corporations to pay their state taxes. Instead of paying taxes as individuals, the business pays the tax directly — which means the full amount is deductible on federal taxes, getting around the $10,000 federal SALT deduction cap. This is expected to generate $56.5 million in year one but actually costs the state $21 million in year two when everything evens out — so it’s mostly a timing trick that makes year one look better.

Will have more analysis on the supplemental spending bill winding through the State House today on Maine Wire TV. Catch us on Facebook, X, or Youtube…

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