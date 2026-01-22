The Shawn Ryan Show episode on Somali welfare fraud in Maine, among other things, is available now on Spotify. Listen here:

To mark my second episode with Shawn, we’re making 7,616 pages of MaineCare records, obtained via Freedom of Access Act request, available to Robinson Report subscribers.

These records include all Notices of Violation sent to MaineCare providers from 2019 to early 2025. We’ve reported on and will continue to report on the contents of these audit records, but here are a few big picture takeaways.