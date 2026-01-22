7,616 Pages of MaineCare Audits Show How Easily the System is Gamed
To mark my second episode with Shawn, we’re making 7,616 pages of MaineCare records, obtained via Freedom of Access Act request, available to Robinson Report subscribers.
These records include all Notices of Violation sent to MaineCare providers from 2019 to early 2025. We’ve reported on and will continue to report on the contents of these audit records, but here are a few big picture takeaways.
MaineCare audits are routinely swept under the rug and almost never shared with the media. Even in instances where significant taxpayer money has disappeared into defunct MaineCare providers, the Mills Administration has avoided disclosing details to the public. Only as the result of an expensive FOAA request have these records surfaced.
Although the number of pages in the PDF is large, the number of actually significant MaineCare investigations, i.e. investigations that resulted in recoupment, is low compared to the size of the program. As a DHHS staffer recently told state lawmakers, just two cases have been referred for criminal prosecution in recent years. In some instances, companies that are dissolved pursuant to audits reform with the same people and a different name almost immediately.
“Home Care Agencies” appear to be the MaineCare providers with the most difficulty substantiating the invoices they send to the Department of Health and Human Services. Strangely, the operators of these agencies also have families that get sick when they are audited and they always have trouble with the U.S. Postal Service… These agencies have proliferated in Maine since 2019, but oversight has not kept pace. In several instances, such as with 5 Stars Home Care, home care agencies have billed hundreds of thousands of dollars to MaineCare and then disappeared after receiving Notices of Violation from DHHS.
The number of MaineCare providers has increased massively since Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) expanded Medicaid eligibility in Maine in 2019; however, the capacity to audit and investigate potential Medicaid fraud has not grown in proportion.
Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charles Dingman appears to be the best lawyer to call if you’re a MaineCare provider who gets a Notice of Violation from DHHS. For example, when Woodford Family Services received recoupment order for more than $2 million in alleged MaineCare overpayments, they hired Dingman to negotiate with DHHS. The resolution of that dispute was ongoing at the time of our FOAA request and, as a result, the records don’t show what the final re-payment order was. In several instances, Dingman is able to make recoupment orders disappear entirely. He’s so good, in fact, that he’s the only lawyer whom records show DHHS staff offering to providers.
