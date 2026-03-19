The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Lawrence Lockman's avatar
Lawrence Lockman
1d

Remarkable reporting that shames every one of Maine's walking-dead fake news outlets.

Thank you, Steve and Jon, and the entire crew at The Maine Wire, for committing random acts of journalism.

Gov. Millstone and her cronies deserve felony indictments, fair trials, and jail time.

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AMK60's avatar
AMK60
1d

SHOCKING. But not surprising.

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