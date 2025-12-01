The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating Maine’s provision of Medicaid benefits to illegal aliens.

But Maine officials may be giving congressional investigators political spin and half-truths instead of straightforward answers to the questions posed in a Sept. 3 letter to Gov. Janet Mills (D), according to records obtained under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act.

The documents show a coordinated effort by Mills administration officials to minimize disclosure and avoid a congressional subpoena, rather than provide the House Oversight Committee with a full accounting of Maine’s Medicaid spending on noncitizens, including illegal aliens.

State officials scrambled to respond to the inquiry, launched in a letter from House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), with one senior Mills appointee stating explicitly that “the goal here is to avoid a congressional subpoena.”