A third reported assassination attempt involving President Trump is raising concerns about escalating political violence and media influence. Discussion centers on whether heated rhetoric and coverage trends are contributing to a more volatile political climate.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Third Trump Assassination Attempt Sparks Media Firestorm and Questions About Political Violence - MWTV
Media coverage and political rhetoric are fueling deeper divisions in American politics.
Apr 27, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes