The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jon Fetherston Confronts Platner, Bellows and Lewiston Leaders After Shooting Reports - MWTV

After Janet Mills exited the U.S. Senate race, Graham Platner’s campaign appeared to tighten its message as Jon Fetherston pressed him and Lewiston officials for comment on local violence.
Apr 30, 2026

John Fetherston reports live from Lewiston as he attempts to talk with candidates, campaign staff and local officials entering and leaving a political event closed to some media. The discussion expands into Graham Platner’s campaign, Susan Collins’ Senate seat, Maine People’s Alliance influence and concerns about transparency in Maine politics.

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