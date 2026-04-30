John Fetherston reports live from Lewiston as he attempts to talk with candidates, campaign staff and local officials entering and leaving a political event closed to some media. The discussion expands into Graham Platner’s campaign, Susan Collins’ Senate seat, Maine People’s Alliance influence and concerns about transparency in Maine politics.
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Jon Fetherston Confronts Platner, Bellows and Lewiston Leaders After Shooting Reports - MWTV
After Janet Mills exited the U.S. Senate race, Graham Platner’s campaign appeared to tighten its message as Jon Fetherston pressed him and Lewiston officials for comment on local violence.
Apr 30, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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