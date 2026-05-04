From Graham Platner’s donors to Lewiston political controversies and new questions about home healthcare fraud, the discussion highlighted how money and transparency are becoming central themes in Maine’s 2026 races. With Susan Collins, Maine Democrats, Medicaid fraud and the governor’s race all in focus, the campaign season is already moving into sharper territory.
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Graham Platner’s Anti-Billionaire Message Faces New Questions Over Big-Money Backers - MWTV
As Platner floods Maine airwaves with ads against Susan Collins, questions are growing about his campaign’s burn rate, national consultants and big-money support.
May 04, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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