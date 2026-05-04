The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Graham Platner’s Anti-Billionaire Message Faces New Questions Over Big-Money Backers - MWTV

As Platner floods Maine airwaves with ads against Susan Collins, questions are growing about his campaign’s burn rate, national consultants and big-money support.
May 04, 2026

From Graham Platner’s donors to Lewiston political controversies and new questions about home healthcare fraud, the discussion highlighted how money and transparency are becoming central themes in Maine’s 2026 races. With Susan Collins, Maine Democrats, Medicaid fraud and the governor’s race all in focus, the campaign season is already moving into sharper territory.

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