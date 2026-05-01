The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine Democrats Shut Out Maine Wire as Platner, Walz and Mills Questions Mount - MWTV

Tim Walz’s appearance in Maine raised fresh scrutiny over why Democrats would feature a national figure tied to controversy over fraud, riots and failed campaign messaging.
May 01, 2026

Jon Fetherston described being blocked from the Maine Democratic Convention despite the event’s public-facing message that “everyone is welcome.” The exchange led to broader questions about why Maine Democrats would restrict access to conservative media while major candidates and party figures gathered inside.

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