Jon Fetherston described being blocked from the Maine Democratic Convention despite the event’s public-facing message that “everyone is welcome.” The exchange led to broader questions about why Maine Democrats would restrict access to conservative media while major candidates and party figures gathered inside.
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Maine Democrats Shut Out Maine Wire as Platner, Walz and Mills Questions Mount - MWTV
Tim Walz’s appearance in Maine raised fresh scrutiny over why Democrats would feature a national figure tied to controversy over fraud, riots and failed campaign messaging.
May 01, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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