The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jessica Machado Breaks Down Massachusetts Migrant Shelter Costs and Homebase Spending - MWTV

A renewed look at Massachusetts’ Homebase program raised questions about migrant housing costs, taxpayer-funded benefits and the long-term impact on New England rents.
May 06, 2026

Jessica Machado discussed public records connected to Massachusetts shelter hotels, including incident reports involving domestic violence, child neglect, suicide and unattended children. She said those reports showed problems inside the hotels before residents were moved into communities where the same level of reporting may no longer exist. Additionally, Lewiston residents criticized city officials over shootings, rising property taxes and a lack of accountability from local leadership. Speakers at the council meeting said people are scared, tired of gunfire and frustrated that officials are not doing enough to address affordability and public safety.

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