Jon Fetherston live-streamed from the Republican convention this afternoon, corralling multiple gubernatorial candidates, including Jonathan Bush, Owen McCarthy, and Robert Wessels. Medicaid oversight and fraud allegations took center stage, with candidates arguing that existing data already reveals patterns that could be addressed through stronger enforcement, while warning that inaction risks further eroding public trust.
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Maine GOP Convention Draws Crowd as Candidates Clash on Fraud, Energy, and the State’s Future - MWTV
A packed convention floor reflects growing GOP energy as candidates focus on affordability and voter frustration.
Apr 24, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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