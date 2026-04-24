The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Maine GOP Convention Draws Crowd as Candidates Clash on Fraud, Energy, and the State’s Future - MWTV

A packed convention floor reflects growing GOP energy as candidates focus on affordability and voter frustration.
Apr 24, 2026

Jon Fetherston live-streamed from the Republican convention this afternoon, corralling multiple gubernatorial candidates, including Jonathan Bush, Owen McCarthy, and Robert Wessels. Medicaid oversight and fraud allegations took center stage, with candidates arguing that existing data already reveals patterns that could be addressed through stronger enforcement, while warning that inaction risks further eroding public trust.

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