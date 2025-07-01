High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America

The Chinese mafia is building a black-market marijuana empire across rural America—buying homes, churches, even schools.

They’re lacing marijuana with poisonous pesticides, laundering money, stealing power, and flooding the market with unregulated, chemical-laced weed that could harm someone you love. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry.

We set out to reveal how Chinese mafia networks have quietly taken root in rural America—sometimes right next door.

This is a story you won’t hear anywhere else. And it’s high time to stop looking the other way.

After nearly 600 days of investigating this story all over rural Maine, we’re pleased to partner with Tucker Carlson and the Tucker Carlson Network to tell the shocking story to millions of Americans.

The story unfolds in New England, but it could just as well be any small town in America — unless our elected officials and the Trump Administration take decisive action now to eradicate Chinese Communist Party gangsters from the United States.

WATCH NOW ON TCN