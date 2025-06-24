The Camuso Cover-Up: Listen live to GHRT at 7:30 am

ICYMI — The Robinson Report reported exclusively Monday night on a scandal within the Mills Administration involving the government cover-up that ensued after the state’s IT department flagged an IF&W employee for buying drugs via the dark web on a government computer.

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso inadvertently confirmed the details of the incident during a live interview.

Top leaders at IF&W failed to report the misconduct to the Attorney General’s Office or the State Police, and the employee instead received a promotion.

“I’m not going to comment on that. I can’t talk about personnel… It happened a long time ago,” Camuso told The Robinson Report.





