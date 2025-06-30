Overcoming Political Fear: Maine Civic Action’s Plan With Mike Quatrano

Maine Civic Action Executive Director Mike Quatrano, a longtime conservative political figure in Maine, discusses the challenges faced by right-of-center politicians and candidates vying for office in a state that has been reliably Democratic since the anomalous Tea Party wave election of Republican Governor Paul LePage in 2010, the last time the GOP held the governor’s mansion and both houses of the legislature. Quatrano, who previously served as Executive Director of the Maine Republican Party, describes his efforts to recruit candidates for positions ranging from school boards and town councils to state representative and state senate roles, as well as the obstacles he encounters in convincing qualified individuals to enter the often perilous world of politics. Time and again, the greatest barrier to entry is the fear that left-wing activists will target candidates, their families, or their businesses for reprisal.

Disclosure: Maine Civic Action (MCA) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit loosely affiliated with the Maine Policy Institute (MPI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that promotes free-market ideas in Maine. Both TheMaineWire.com and The Robinson Report are projects of MPI, meaning Mike and Steve are colleagues. Lord willing, Mike will be a frequent guest on The Robinson Report podcast, and we will always strive to be transparent about this relationship.