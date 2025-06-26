Rep. David Boyer on Government Transparency, Cannabis Policy, and the Maine GOP

State Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland) is a second-term GOP lawmaker representing Maine’s 87th House District, covering Mechanic Falls and part of Poland. First elected in 2022, he won re-election in 2024, but his involvement in Maine politics stretches back to Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign and his subsequent advocacy for marijuana legalization in Maine. He also served as campaign manager for Eric Brakey’s 2018 U.S. Senate run, and executive director of the Defense of Liberty PAC.
