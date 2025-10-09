Once, I had the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Cleveland Zoo to see the tigers up close because the zoo was working on the tiger enclosure, so I got to make eye contact with a 350 lb tiger. That’s kind of what it was like being in the studio with Shawn Ryan, except he gave me some amazing gummy bears and I gave him samples of gas station heroin (a.k.a. 7-hydroxymitragynine) and some Michigan-grown triad weed that somehow wound up for sale in Tennessee.

My interview on the Shawn Ryan Show is now live everywhere.

The full video of the episode is live via YouTube here :

The audio for the whole podcast audio is live via Spotify here :

Fun fact: I was eating Shawn Ryan’s Vigilance Elite Gummy Bears in an airstream camper in Nashville when I got the call about Maine 2025 absentee ballots turning up in an Amazon package in Newburgh, Maine. So as Secretary of State Shenna Bellows continues to imply that I’m one of the “bad actors” who caused this catastrophically embarrassing screw-up, just understand that I’ve got an alibi…

Bellows Implodes at Debacle Press Conference, Refuses to Answer Questions The Robinson Report · Oct 6 Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) press conference Monday afternoon was so bizarre, filled with falsehoods, and replete with confusing information that we could only respond with an emergency podcast. Steve Robinson sits down with Maine Wire reporter Jon Fetherston to discuss the Bellows first public comments about the appearance of 2025 Maine absentee ballots in an Amazon shipment. As reported exclusively last Tuesday by Read full story

