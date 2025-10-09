Shawn Ryan Show: What if China's Secret Weapon Was Sold at Your Local Gas Station? feat. Steve Robinson
Shawn Ryan, a former U.S. Navy SEAL turned podcast star, interviews Steve Robinson about Chinese cannabis cartels in New England and synthetic drugs flowing to America from Asia.
Once, I had the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Cleveland Zoo to see the tigers up close because the zoo was working on the tiger enclosure, so I got to make eye contact with a 350 lb tiger. That’s kind of what it was like being in the studio with Shawn Ryan, except he gave me some amazing gummy bears and I gave him samples of gas station heroin (a.k.a. 7-hydroxymitragynine) and some Michigan-grown triad weed that somehow wound up for sale in Tennessee.
My interview on the Shawn Ryan Show is now live everywhere.
The full video of the episode is live via YouTube here:
The audio for the whole podcast audio is live via Spotify here:
Fun fact: I was eating Shawn Ryan’s Vigilance Elite Gummy Bears in an airstream camper in Nashville when I got the call about Maine 2025 absentee ballots turning up in an Amazon package in Newburgh, Maine. So as Secretary of State Shenna Bellows continues to imply that I’m one of the “bad actors” who caused this catastrophically embarrassing screw-up, just understand that I’ve got an alibi…
