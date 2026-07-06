The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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New Rape Allegation Throws Platner Campaign Into Crisis - MWTV

A Politico report detailed a new rape allegation against Graham Platner, which he denied.
Jul 06, 2026

Politico reported that Maine resident Jenny Racicot accused Graham Platner of entering her home uninvited in 2021 and sexually assaulting her after she told him not to come over. Platner denied the allegation, calling it false, while the Maine Wire said the report was more serious than prior controversies because Politico cited interviews, messages and documents tied to the allegation.

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