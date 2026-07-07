Joe Sokol Assaulted While Covering Bangor Protest & Platner Holds Out as Democrats Scramble for a Senate Backup Plan - MWTV

Joe Sokol says he went to the police after a protester in Bangor struck him with a sign during an anti-Trump rally while he was asking questions. At the same time, Graham Platner remains the Democratic Senate nominee despite growing calls for him to step aside after a sexual assault allegation. Nirav Shah and Troy Jackson may want the opening, but the seat is locked unless Platner willingly walks away.
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