Maine Names New “Opportunity Optimizer” to Lead Office of New Americans - MWTV

Jon Fetherston reacted to Lewiston’s gun violence forum, saying Mayor Carl Sheline ended the meeting without a plan, action items or a clear next step. Fetherston said the only major developments were Susan Longchamps calling for Gov. Janet Mills to bring in the National Guard and a Somali community member urging officials to address the “elephant in the room.” Seamus Othot previewed reporting on Julia Trujillo Luengo, Maine’s new director of the Office of New Americans, describing her as a DEI and migrant-services worker connected to Maine’s nonprofit and resettlement world.
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