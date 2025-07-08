Two weeks ago, the Robinson Report caught Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso flat-footed with a series of questions about a drug scandal cover-up she allegedly orchestrated involving her ex-husband, former Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Resource Manager Stephen Walker.

No one in the Mills administration has suffered any consequences for helping cover up the alleged criminal activity, but it appears the publicity surrounding the explosive scandal may have prompted Walker’s current employer, the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, to quietly part ways with him over the Fourth of July holiday break.

According to information provided to the Robinson Report, Maine’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) caught Walker using a state computer to buy drugs with bitcoin on the dark web from an international source.

When Camuso learned of the alleged crime from OIT, rather than refer the case to the Maine State Police, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Attorney General, or federal law enforcement, she proceeded to sweep it under the proverbial rug.

In this case, the alleged crime is minor compared to the sweeping and multi-pronged cover-up that followed by one of Gov. Janet Mills’ longtime friends and closest confidantes, and Walker is the only one paying a price.

According to a copy of an email obtained by the Robinson Report, Walker made the decision to step down from his position as executive director on July 3.

“We are deeply grateful to Steve for his leadership over the past 18 months,” the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust said, though they noted he would remain engaged in the vital work of the organization.

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, a representative of the land trust couldn’t comment on whether the resignation was tied to the Camuso-Walker drug scandal cover-up.

A communications director for the land trust did not immediately respond to an inquiry asking whether news of Walker’s alleged criminal act contributed to his decision to leave the organization.

Camuso is a close friend of Gov. Mills, and the pair are known to occasionally visit the King and Bartlett recreational property in Eustis together. Both women were at the June 23 annual moose lottery in Farmington, where Mills was booed and heckled for more than five minutes, and Camuso confirmed, perhaps inadvertently, that the drug scandal allegations against Walker were true.

Caught off guard, Camuso confirmed her role in covering up criminal activity by an agency employee.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Camuso said when asked about the allegations Saturday.

“I can’t talk about personnel,” Camuso said.

But Walker wasn’t just any “personnel” working under Camuso. He was her ex-husband — and the then-husband of another top Maine Democrat: Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris.

Rather than receiving a criminal investigation, Walker was given a promotion to serve as director of the Land for Maine’s Future program, a government land initiative whose board is chaired by none other than Camuso.

That second, higher-paying government position didn’t last long, however, as Walker soon landed at the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust within six months.

Property records also show that, around the same time in 2024, Walker signed the house he owned with Sartoris over to her via quitclaim deed, suggesting the pair split, at least on paper.

As the prosecutor for Maine’s largest county — and a county with a significant amount of drug crime — aiding and abetting a drug scandal cover-up involving her husband would not be a good look for Sartoris.

Sartoris has declined to comment on the current status of her relationship with Walker or the drug scandal cover-up at Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

According to the information provided to the Robinson Report, OIT and Camuso were not the only state government employees with intimate knowledge of Walker’s alleged crimes and the subsequent cover-up.

Lt. Dan Scott, Mills’ appointee to lead the Maine Warden Service, was also aware of OIT’s report on Walker and was tasked by Camuso to determine whether ordering illegal drugs on the dark web using a state device is a crime.

Yes, it turns out, it is.

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Human Resources Director Amanda Beckwith was also familiar with the allegations against Walker, but she declined to report the matter to the Attorney General’s Office and instead deferred to Camuso, according to a source who spoke with the Robinson Report on the condition of anonymity.

“Colonel Dan Scott was asked to research if this was a violation of state law. The answer was yes,” the source said. “HR Director Amanda Beckwith was asked if she reported the possible crime to the Attorney General’s Office. She stated that she had bosses, and the answer was no.”

Neither Scott nor Beckwith responded to an email requesting an interview.

Despite Camuso’s apparent admission to covering up a criminal conspiracy within the agency she leads, Maine’s other media outlets have failed to acknowledge the story.

The Bangor Daily News, which has received more than $2.4 million in taxpayer funds through its public affairs arm under the Mills administration, has not covered the story.

Neither has the Portland Press Herald, another news operation that has benefited from no-bid contracts handed out by the Mills Administration.

That news company was purchased in 2023 by the National Trust for Local News in a transaction funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros — the same George Soros who arranged a $350,000 donation to Jackie Sartoris’ campaign to become district attorney.