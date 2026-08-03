WATCH: Getting Biblical With Your Cousin + Five Scandals That Will Haunt Jackson's Senate Campaign
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson explains how Troy Jackson's family tree intertwines -- plus the five scandals that will blow up once the national media does the job Maine's newspapers won't.
Last week, The Robinson Report made Troy Jackson a household name and an international meme phenomenon by reporting on his tangled web of a family tree. You can check out that story here. But as tawdry as a tale of a little cousin lovin’ is, Jackson should probably be more concerned with national media outlets like the New York Post, the Washington Post, and the Daily Mail figuring out that he’s got a veritable ossuary in his proverbial closet… and it’s not that well hidden.
We broke down five of the most hilarious episodes from the ex-Senate President’s illustrious career in The Book of Troy, but we wanted to give a fuller treatment to the uniquely Maine nature of the wreckage Jackson’s left behind him during his relentless pursuit of power and money.
Golden Cobras aren’t free. Neither are trips to the Allagash and bulletproof vests. Sign up for The Robinson Report today!
awesome job mr robinson
Word on the street is that Jackson has substituted Vicks Vapo-Tub for the Vaseline he usually uses.