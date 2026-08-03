Last week, The Robinson Report made Troy Jackson a household name and an international meme phenomenon by reporting on his tangled web of a family tree. You can check out that story here. But as tawdry as a tale of a little cousin lovin’ is, Jackson should probably be more concerned with national media outlets like the New York Post, the Washington Post, and the Daily Mail figuring out that he’s got a veritable ossuary in his proverbial closet… and it’s not that well hidden.

We broke down five of the most hilarious episodes from the ex-Senate President’s illustrious career in The Book of Troy, but we wanted to give a fuller treatment to the uniquely Maine nature of the wreckage Jackson’s left behind him during his relentless pursuit of power and money.