The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
3h

Know what a girl from Allagash says after sex?

"Get off me Dad, you're crushing my smokes.

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Becca's avatar
Becca
5h

Unbelievable!

Great reporting by the Robinson Report and it just keeps getting better and better! Hopefully people will realize what a snake in the grass Jackson really is.

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