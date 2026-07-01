The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jack Uminski's avatar
Jack Uminski
7h

As a former middle school teacher I recall kids were told "just a joke" was worth a trip to the office and a call home.

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Puddin'Tame's avatar
Puddin'Tame
6h

These guys are laughable but they are also scary.

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