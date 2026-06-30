Every legitimate government on the planet reserves one decision to itself above all others: who gets to be a citizen. This supreme sovereign authority has been the hallmark of all legitimate regimes since even before the Roman Republic.

You can argue about tariffs, about borders, about who gets a visa and who gets turned away at the gate. But the question of citizenship itself — who is one of us — is the bedrock sovereign act. It is the one thing a nation does not let strangers decide for it.

As of this morning, the United States is the exception. The United States has now granted authority to decide who is a U.S. citizen to any non-American who intentionally violates our borders — our sovereignty — whether in desperation or as part of a long-term anti-American stratagem.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three female leftists on the Supreme Court in ruling that the U.S. Constitution precludes the U.S. government from deciding who is and is not a U.S. citizen.

In Trump v. Barbara, decided Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship is unconstitutional. The holding is blunt: “Children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the United States and are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.” Chief Justice Roberts wrote for the majority. “We keep that promise today,” he concluded.

In other words, a Chinese tourist who flies to America eight months pregnant for the express purpose of dropping a U.S. citizen anchor baby now has the constitutional stamp of approval. Thanks, John. Ditto for the Central American illegal alien who steps one foot onto American soil before giving birth.

In tracing the English common-law roots of birthright citizenship, Roberts wrote that “a foreign mother could enter the British Isles, give birth, and leave with her child the very next day, and that child would remain a British subject.” The child, he explained, owed allegiance to the sovereign who protected him at birth, “no matter how ‘momentary and uncertain’ his presence.” A sovereign’s jurisdiction, the Court held, makes “no exception for those only temporarily present within the sovereign’s territory.”

According to Roberts, a foreign national who arrives, gives birth, departs with a new citizen in tow, and then later benefits from the citizenship status of the child is not exploiting a loophole or an ambiguity in American law but is exercising a constitutional right precisely as it was designed. Show up, deliver, leave. The baby is an American, and there is nothing the American people or their elected representatives can do about it.

Because Roberts determined that the U.S. Constitution itself enshrines the right of any woman on the planet to drop an anchor baby in America, it would require a constitutional amendment, not merely a congressional bill, to fix this egregious attack on American sovereignty.

The dissenters saw exactly where this leads.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Gorsuch, did not mince words: “The Court today takes the extraordinary step of holding facially unconstitutional the President’s Order excluding from citizenship the children of foreign temporary visitors and illegal aliens.” The majority’s account of citizenship history, Thomas wrote, “is not historically accurate.” His reading turns on a word the majority worked hard to bury — domicile. To Thomas, the Fourteenth Amendment was written for people who had nowhere else to go, the freed slaves who called America home and were owed full membership in the only nation they had. It was not drafted as a turnstile for the children of people passing through on a tourist visa — to say nothing of Chinese Communist hostiles exploiting birthright citizenship for long-term geopolitical reasons.

Justice Alito, in a separate dissent, was equally direct: “The Court has made a serious mistake.” He pointed out what the majority preferred not to dwell on, i.e., that this reading makes America a global outlier. Other than Canada, Alito noted, the United States now stands essentially alone among affluent nations in handing automatic, unconditional citizenship to the children of temporary visitors. The wealthy democracies we like to compare ourselves to looked at this rule and declined to adopt it. We have now constitutionalized it. It will be permanent until the end it now hastens.

The Chief Justice’s answer to all of this, offered at oral argument back in April, was that birth tourism simply wasn’t a problem anyone imagined in 1868. “It’s a new world,” he conceded, but “it’s the same Constitution.” It is a tidy line. It is also an excuse, and a confession. The Court has frozen 1868 in amber and ruled that a world the Framers could never have anticipated must be governed as though that world still exists.

The Chief Justice’s bizarre conduct, stretching back even to his obtuse ruling on the Affordable Care Act, makes you wonder what kind of frazzledrip blackmail they’ve got on Roberts that’s turned him into a saggier version of the pink-haired liberals wagging Palestinian flags in the streets.

I have spent the better part of two years documenting what Chinese transnational networks actually do when they discover a seam in American law. In rural Maine, it was the cannabis grows. The lesson of that work is simple, and it does not flatter us: where America leaves a legal structure unguarded, organized actors will industrialize their use of it. Not abuse it occasionally. Industrialize it.

Birth tourism is that same playbook, run at the maternity ward.

Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, laid this out under oath before Congress this spring. He described an “industrial” operation. “In China alone, we have identified more than 1,000 birth tourism companies that are almost exclusively focused on the United States,” he testified. These are not back-alley arrangements. They are concierge services. Roughly $100,000 buys travel, lodging, medical care, and a legal team to walk the citizenship paperwork through after delivery. Schweizer, drawing on Chinese government estimates of tens of thousands of such births per year, told senators that somewhere between 750,000 and 1.5 million U.S. citizens may currently be growing up inside the People’s Republic of China. Children who will reach voting age, can sponsor relatives for residency at 21, and in some cases trace directly to military officers, propaganda officials, and ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party. He titled his book on the broader phenomenon The Invisible Coup. The title is not subtle. Neither is the strategy it describes.

Chief Justice Roberts just endorsed that coup.

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