Believe it or not, the Maine Clean Elections Act (also known as welfare for politicians) did not succeed in cleaning up Maine politics or eliminating the need for fundraising and private money. Since Maine decided to take money from working people and give it to politicians for their campaigns, the amount of outside money flowing into politics has only increased, and, as anyone can attest, politics has only become nastier.

Under Maine’s campaign finance laws, all money contributed to and spent by political committees must be reported to the Maine Ethics Commission. In this article, we’ll parse the campaign finance data and try to make sense of it. For the purposes of this analysis, we’ll examine three committees on the Democratic side and three on the Republican side, each representing the state committee, the House caucus, and the Senate caucus. Although outside political action committees and interest groups spend a considerable amount of money in Maine’s elections, the spending by the caucus and state committees provides insight into how partisan mechanisms function, who’s making money from politics, and who’s footing the bill.

The largest and most visible fundraising and campaigning arms for the Republicans and Democrats are the state committees, namely the Maine Democratic State Committee/Maine Democratic Party and the Maine Republican Party, both registered as political party committees. Alongside these committees, the Democrats have the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee, and the Republicans have the Maine Senate Republicans committee. On the House side, the committees are the House Democratic Campaign Committee and The House Republican Fund.

Caucus funds are of particular interest in Maine politics because they are controlled and represented by legislative leaders. Although both Republicans and Democrats maintain similar committees, our review of campaign finance records reveals significant differences in how each party manages its money. Democrats tend to centralize spending and decision-making at the state party level, while Republican committees prefer to spend independently.

On both the House and Senate sides, the largest recipient of caucus funds for Democrats in any given year is typically the state party committee. In contrast, from 2022 through July 2025, Republican legislative leaders generally favored directing funds through their own independent spending strategies.

For the purposes of this post, we’ll focus on the top contributors, in dollar terms, to the six political committees in question, as well as their major expenditures. In this review, our analysis includes campaign filings submitted from January 1, 2022, to the present.

First, we’ll examine who’s providing all the money.

Maine Senate Republicans vs Senate Democratic Campaign Committee

On the Senate side, the Democrats massively out raised Republicans from 2023 to the midyear point of 2025. All told, the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee raised more than $2.5 million, while the Maine Senate Republicans raised almost $1.4 million. Almost all of the Senate Republican fundraising came from other committees, while the Senate Democrats found a generous sugar daddy in Stephen King.

Senate GOP Top Contributors

Republican State Leadership Committee — $600,000

Maine Senate Republican Majority — $291,645

Grover Gaming, Inc. — $55,000

On the Road to Maine's Future — $35,000

Still Fed Up With Taxes — $20,000

Senate Dems Top Contributors

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee — $896,000

The PAC for America's Future - ME — $350,000

Stephen E King — $285,000

Mattie for Maine — $182,800

Justin L Alfond — $115,500

House Republican Fund vs House Democratic Campaign Committee

On the House side, Democrats once again out raised Republicans, $2.8 million to $1.1 million, with the largest donor to each being a political action committee from Washington, D.C. While the House Dems benefitted from donations from wealthy Maine Democrats, the House Republicans received top contributions from Grover Gaming, a slot machine designer, and Charter Communications, the trade name for Spectrum.

House Dems

The PAC for America's Future — $300,000

Stephen King — $285,000

Dirigo Leadership PAC — $155,000

Sara Gideon — $150,000

Justin Alfond — $115,000

House GOP

Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) — $475,000

The Concord Fund — $100,000

Grover Gaming Inc. — $55,000

Charter Communications — $24,000

Maine Truck PAC — $22,500

Maine Republican Party vs the Maine Democratic State Committee

The differences between Democratic and Republican money flows becomes more apparent when you look at the contributions to the state party committees. The starkest difference is that the Senate and House campaign committees on the Democrat side pool almost all of their donations into the state committee, while the Republican legislative committees give a smaller amount to the state committee and spend far more on campaign services and vendors. The Maine GOP is also significantly dependent on a single entity — the Republican Governors Association. All told, the Maine Dems raised $9.6 million from Jan. 1, 2022 to July 2025, while the Maine Republicans raised $8.8 million. (Keep in mind, those totals double count some of the contributions listed earlier because of committee-to-committee transfers.)

Maine Democratic Party

Senate Democratic Campaign Committee — $5,091,000

House Democratic Campaign Committee — $2,063,000

Democratic Governors' Association - Maine — $204,912

House Legislative Campaign Fund — $200,000

Jay Robert Pritzker — $150,000

Stephen E. King — $120,000

NEA Fund for Children & Public Education — $100,000

Justin L. Alfond — $90,250

Nishad Singh — $90,000

Eric Schmidt — $78,450

Senate Democrats Special Election Fund 2021 — $68,000

Robert C.S. Monks — $65,000

Barbara Fish Lee — $50,000

Daniel R. Tishman — $50,000

AFSCME — $50,000

Roxanne Quimby — $40,000

STAC Labs Inc — $38,805

Baldacci Alfond Golf PAC — $35,133

Alex Kasser — $35,000

Daniel R Tishman — $31,708

Maine Republican Party

Republican Governors Association — $6,277,000

Maine Senate Republican Majority — $611,700

Republican State Leadership Committee — $300,000

Itemized Small Donors — $129,995

House Republican Fund — $118,676

Maine Senate Republican Majority PAC — $104,800

John Malone — $100,000

Thomas Klingenstein — $100,000

Maine Values PAC — $77,500

Linda Bean — $75,750

Joseph D. Doyle Jr. — $50,000

Diana Bean — $50,000

First National Investments LLC — $50,000

Maine Republican Party — $38,000

Headlight Audio Visual, Inc. — $35,775

Sandra Bahre — $30,000

Presque Isle Republican Committee — $29,000

Gary Bahre — $25,000

Diana B. Bean — $25,000

Women’s Leadership Fund — $25,000

Expenditures

Money itself doesn’t win elections. It has to be translated into political influence through staff, consultants, ad buys, and other tools of influence. In this section, we’ll look at how each of the committees spends money, and the differences between how the political parties operate will really become apparent. In terms of methodology, we’re using the expenditure data from the Maine Ethics website the period between Jan 1, 2022 and July 2025. We’re keeping the committee-to-committee transfers in the top ten lists, even though they’re reflected in the contribution lists above, to show context for how the caucus funds distribute cash.

Senate Democrats

Maine Democratic Party — $3,896,000 (This is the Title 13-B nonprofit entity for the Maine Democratic Party’s federal activity.)

Maine Democratic State Committee — $1,195,000

Lincoln Park Strategies — $400,230

Hayley Rumback Political Consulting LLC — $56,587

JVA Campaigns — $51,486

Bernstein Shur Sawyer Nelson — $33,922

NGP VAN — $28,894

Paragon Payment Solutions — $20,194

Elias Law Group — $17,147

Airbnb — $13,521

House Democrats

Maine Democratic State Committee — $2,263,000

Payroll Management, Inc. — $275,405

Sean Smith — $34,085

Bernstein Shur — $33,294

Lincoln Park Strategies — $28,000

Portland Harbor Hotel — $22,891

Democrats Serve — $14,000

NGP VAN Inc. — $13,593

Zoom — $13,516

Alex Coppola — $12,228

Maine Democratic State Committee

Maine Democratic Party — $1,139,885

Paychex, Inc — $497,472

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield — $247,039

Gusto Inc — $224,411

Sean Christopher Smith — $214,027

Brian Colleran — $170,003

Amy Bouchard — $152,593

William Parmacek — $119,836

Lillian Hermann — $118,389

Daniel Lord — $110,982

Maine House Republican Fund

Patriot Consulting Group — $232,491

Maine Republican Party — $119,427

Rudman Winchell — $33,200

Framework Fundraising — $32,810

Faulkinghammer PAC — $20,000

Percipient Strategies LLC — $10,000

DTC Messaging — $8,913

Nonesuch River Golf Club — $8,410

7-Figure Fundraising, LLC — $7,500

Women’s Leadership Fund — $5,500

Maine Senate Republicans

Patriot Consulting — $190,065

Maine Republican Party — $109,800

Opinion Diagnostics — $25,200

Framework Fundraising — $20,000

Rudman Winchell — $18,766

Percipient Strategies LLC — $10,000

Lorrie Tourtlelotte — $10,000

Dunegrass Golf Club — $8,514

Seavey Consulting — $5,000

American Airlines — $3,779

Maine Republican Party

ADP — $282,900

Littlefield Consulting, LLC — $148,531

LaRochelle Fundraising Solutions — $121,454

Maine Republican Party (self-transfer) — $112,514

City of Augusta — $92,589

SRCP Media — $90,328

Apex Strategies, LLC — $89,000

Joel Stetkis — $73,572

Michelle Dale — $61,105

Targeted Victory LLC — $51,000

Much of Maine’s political spending is not captured in this analysis. However, by examining legislative and party committee organizations, you can get a sense of how money flows through funds controlled and represented by party leaders on both the left and right — in terms of both who is footing the bill and who is getting paid.

You can also see distinct differences in how these committees operate: in the case of the Maine Democrats, they tend to work collaboratively, whereas the Maine Republicans tend to operate independently.

In a future post, we’ll examine ballot question committees and some of the major political action committees. But as an additional data point to illustrate broader political spending trends, here are the top 10 recipients of all reported political spending from 2022 through July 2025 (excluding expenditures reported as transfers to other committees).

Left Hook — $10,352,170

Great American Media — $7,578,471

SRCP Media, Inc. — $7,416,799

Del Cielo Media LLC — $6,247,339

Second Street Associates — $5,491,979

AL Media LLC — $3,803,338

SRCP Media Inc — $2,303,598.00

Frame Media Strategies LLC — $2,219,252

FP1 Strategies — $1,749,245

JVA Campaigns — $1,675,011

Global Strategy Group — $1,185,140

If you’d like us to include a certain campaign finance analysis in a future post, send us an email: robinsonreport@substack.com. Also, see our earlier Follow the Money report on reported lobbyist billing at the State House.