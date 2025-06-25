Here’s a look at the public reporting for 2024–2025 on lobbying compensation, the top lobbied issues, and which firms and lobbyists are wielding power in Augusta.

For all the talk of Maine’s citizen legislature and the sacrifice of public servants, politics remains a highly lucrative business for those who can parlay a term in elected office, a law degree, or their dad’s political office into work as a lobbyist. Every lobbyist is attempting to bend and shape politics in accordance with a desired end point. Under Maine law, a lobbyist is anyone who is paid to influence lawmakers or state officials for more than eight hours in a given month. Lobbyists must register with the state when they exceed eight hours per month of influence work. Any time spent preparing information for officials in response to a request is not considered lobbying. If a lobbyist spends more than $2,000 trying to influence voters (a.k.a. “grassroots lobbying”) then that must also be reported.

First, a Few Caveats

The information in this report is gleaned from publicly available lobbyist disclosures compiled by the Maine Ethics Commission. The reports only offer a partial look at the influence of lobbyists on Maine politics, as not all influence activity must be reported. Some lobbying falls below the threshold of reportable activity; some lobbying—like lobbying for executive agency rule changes—doesn’t need to be reported at all. And, as with many aspects of our government transparency laws, these disclosures are largely self-enforced, and penalties are rare.

Second, Lobbying and Corruption

Some politics watchers might equate lobbying with corruption, but that wouldn’t be entirely fair. Lobbyists can sometimes serve the important function of educating a lawmaker about a niche issue that might, unbeknownst to the lawmaker, have sweeping ramifications for a certain industry. In this way, lobbyists help lawmakers see the full picture of an issue and provide them with information they might not otherwise have. Of course, lobbyists can also buy steak dinners, promise future jobs, and commit to arranging campaign contributions in the future, but none of that is reported in the Maine Ethics Commission filings.

Third, Understanding Compensation

The reported compensation is for a firm, not an individual. So it would be a mistake to think that the reported dollar amount is flowing right into a lobbyist’s bank account. What you’re seeing, in business terms, is the gross billing, not the net. Some firms may be sole proprietorships, but others have offices, rent, staff, and expenses that aren’t reported to the commission. On the other hand, the reported compensation doesn’t necessarily show the full scope of payments from a given interest group or corporation to the lobbying firm. These numbers represent only what the lobbyist or lobbying firm has decided they are legally required to report. Some firms may wish to fly under the radar and minimize their reportable compensation. Others may wish to flop their lobbyist manhood on the table to let everyone know who the big dog in town is.

With those caveats in mind, here’s what the reported 2024–2025 lobbying reports tell us about the paid influence at the State House.

Total Legislative Lobbying by Firm, 2024-2025

Mitchell Tardy Jackson: $1,321,391.52 Resolve Government Relations: $623,917.07 The Resurgam Group: $469,468.00 Patriot Consulting Group: $374,500.00 Maine Street Solutions, LLC: $370,420.50 Preti Flaherty: $306,083.38 Preti Strategies: $262,301.58 Drummond Woodsum Strategic Consulting: $255,940.75 Soltan Bass, LLC: $235,450.00 Cornerstone Government Affairs: $229,650.00

Total Spending by Organization on Lobbying Activity, 2024-2025

Altria Client Services LLC – $208,538.53 Central Maine Power Company – $187,884.47 Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) – $164,401.00 Maine Health Care Association – $105,235.26 Maine Hospital Association – $105,070.74 AT&T – $94,000.00 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. – $91,000.00 AARP – $85,000.00 Avangrid – $78,888.89 Verizon – $78,000.00 Maine Service Employees Association SEIU Local 1989 – $75,000.00 Fair Elections Portland – $70,000.00 Unitil – $68,000.00 Waste Management – $66,000.00 Maine Association of Realtors – $64,986.00 Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield – $64,000.00 Cross Insurance – $60,000.00 Maine Credit Union League – $59,876.00 Charter Communications – $58,500.00 New England Clean Energy Connect – $56,550.00 Bangor Savings Bank – $55,000.00 MaineHealth – $54,000.00 Northern Light Health – $52,000.00 Versant Power – $50,000.00 Maine Education Association – $49,804.76

Total Spending by Legislative Document (2024-2025)

LD 210: An Act Making Unified Appropriations and Allocations (2025 Budget) Compensation: $296,193.24 LD 1977: An Act to Enact the Maine Data Privacy and Protection Act (2024) Compensation: $223,847.19 LD 1973: An Act to Enact the Maine Consumer Privacy Act (2024) Compensation: $211,080.24 LD 2214: An Act to Make Supplemental Appropriations (Spending, 2024) Compensation: $169,374.87 LD 209: An Act to Make Supplemental Appropriations (Spending, 2025) Compensation: $108,944.64 LD 1537: An Act to Amend the Laws Relating to the Prevention of PFAS Pollution (2024) Compensation: $102,135.60 LD 1088: An Act to Enact the Maine Consumer Data Privacy Act (2025) Compensation: $97,028.82 LD 1215: An Act to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products (2024) Compensation: $96,177.69 LD 1224: An Act to Comprehensively Protect Consumer Privacy (2025) Compensation: $95,326.56 LD 1822: An Act to Enact the Maine Online Data Privacy Act (2025) Compensation: $85,113.00

“Grassroots” Lobbying Totals by Client (2024-2025)

Google LLC and its Affiliates - $200,000.00 Motion Pictures Association - $127,499.88 Altria Client Services LLC - $79,048.18 Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids - $75,000.00 Oxford Casino - Churchill Downs Inc. - $55,000.00 Maine State Chamber of Commerce - $44,459.60 Maine Automotive Right to Repair - $32,446.51 Synchrony Financial - $41,556.00 Maine Health Care Association - $36,760.00 Americans for Prosperity - $39,280.41

“Grassroots” Lobbying Totals by Lobbyist (2024-2025)

Ron Barnes & Ethan Gauvin - $200,000.00 - In-house for Google LLC Charles C. Soltan - $127,499.88 - Soltan Bass, LLC Jonathan Shaer - $79,048.18 - Mitchell Tardy Jackson Katherine Knox - $73,891.05 - Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Dan Walker - $69,170.00 - Preti Flaherty Laura Harper - $62,500.00 - Moose Ridge Associates Mark Gallagher - $44,946.51 - Drummond Woodsum Strategic Consulting Linda Caprara - $44,459.60 - Maine State Chamber of Commerce James Nikolai - $41,556.00 - Synchrony Financial

Grassroots Note: The Maine Ethics Commission’s use of the term “grassroots” here is a bit of a misnomer. In most instances, the activities reported as “grassroots” are digital or traditional advertising campaigns as opposed to traditional grassroots political organizing, i.e. door-knocking and holding rallies or town halls.

Methodology: The state government is dreadful at creating transparency websites. I’ve often wondered whether Maine Open Checkbook, the Maine Campaign Finance portal, and the Maine Lobbying websites were intentionally designed to obfuscate how money is flowing in state government. If your goal was to make it harder to find out where the money is going, then they’ve done a good job, especially with Maine Open Checkbook. However, the latest version of the Maine Lobbying website is actually a step in the right direction. But the site did not bring over archival data from the previous opaque and archaic site. Because the current site has only data for 2024 and 2025, we’ve opted to limit our rankings and analysis to those years. In addition, our lists are driven to some extent by the different ways the site offers for viewing data and exporting it to a usable CSV format.

If you’d like to see some different or additional analysis of money in politics, send me an email: robinsonreport@substack.com